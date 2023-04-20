Paramore’s Hayley Williams invites singer from upcoming girl group Peaness on stage in Manchester

A Paramore fan, who was part of an upcoming girl group called Peaness, was pulled up on stage by Hayley Williams during the band’s show in Manchester.

Singer Jess Branney was among three fans who teamed up with the Paramore singer for ‘Misery Business’ at the AO Arena on Tuesday night (April 18). You can view footage of the performance below.

Following the performance, Williams later praised Branney’s band, writing on Twitter: “We checked em out, they’re good.”

Branney, who is part of the girl group from Chester, also wrote: “Can’t believe that just happened. Like, Hayley Williams knows our band. I pushed my air into her personal microphone. WTFFFFFF Thanks for all the love but holy heck what a night and what a band @paramore are.”

JESS of the p*nis (?) band, wherever you are, please know you slayed mizbiz (i thought for a sec hayley was still on the mic)#paramore #manchester #paramoremanchester pic.twitter.com/b5gZlkPcTm — ron (@ronfrancess) April 18, 2023

Can’t believe that just happened. Like, Hayley Williams knows our band. I pushed my air into her personal microphone. WTFFFFFF Thanks for all the love but holy heck what a night and what a band @paramore are 💚 pic.twitter.com/1KbRheJl3m — Peaness (@PeanessBand) April 18, 2023

The show saw Paramore perform a 21 song set that included new tracks from their just-released sixth album, ‘This Is Why’.

Last week, Williams also performed a solo acoustic cover of The Cranberries’ 1992 hit ‘Dreams’ during the band’s show at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Paramore will continue their UK tour at The O2 in London tonight (April 20) before calling at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on Saturday (April 22) and finally wrapping up with a second show at The O2 on Sunday (April 23).

You can see the full itinerary here, with remaining tickets to all the shows available here.

Elsewhere, Williams also recently became the latest artist to address current issues with Ticketmaster and the cost of concert tickets.

The ticketing giant has been in the headlines frequently in the past few months for its controversial “surge pricing” scheme that was introduced last year, which inflates ticket prices based on demand.