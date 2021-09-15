Parcels announce second album ‘Day/Night’

Parcels have announced details of their second album ‘Day/Night’ and shared their new single ‘Somethinggreater’.

The Australian-born, Berlin-based band released their self-titled debut record in 2018 and are set to return with its follow-up in November.

‘Day/Night’ is made up of “two self-contained albums” and was recorded at Paris’ La Frette Studios. It was produced by Parcels, with James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Foals) on mixing duty and string arrangements handled by Owen Pallett.

Advertisement

The record will be comprised of 19 tracks, including previous singles ‘Free’, ‘Comingback’, and the track ‘Somethinggreater’. In a press release, the band said of the latter: “In early 2020, Noah [Hill, bassist] showed us a demo that contained a chorus line that had us all particularly excited. It had an anthem-like quality and felt really fitting to what we were channelling through the albums.

“We jammed out the track in our rehearsal room in Berlin and fell upon the chorus groove all at once, a special instantaneousness that seems to be only achieved in a live jam, and as a result, we proceeded to play it for hours.

It continued: “Anatole [‘Toto’ Serret, drummer] began to cry with the tears that usually come from when you are lost in a nightclub, alas, we felt we had hit something really special. With the song’s clear message of search and discovery, it felt absolutely right to record ‘Somethinggreater’ first upon entering La Frette studios.”

Themes set to be tackled on ‘Day/Night’ include opposing ideas of identity and anonymity, family and independence, belonging and isolation, nostalgia and projection, and more.

The album will be released on November 5 via Because Music. The tracklist for ‘Day/Night’ is as follows:

Advertisement

Day

‘LIGHT’

‘Free’

‘Comingback’

‘Theworstthing’

‘Inthecity (Interlude)’

‘NowIcaresomemore’

‘Somethinggreater’

‘Daywalk’

‘Outside’

Night

‘SHADOW’

‘Neverloved’

‘Famous’

‘Icallthishome’

‘LordHenry’

‘Thefear’

‘Nightwalk’

‘Reflex’

‘Once’

‘Inside’

In 2018, NME awarded Parcels’ debut album five stars, saying: “In a time when new acts are pressured into releasing as much music as possible, it’s commendable that Parcels have taken control of their destiny with a project that’s well-thought-out and engaging from start-to-finish. It feels both timely and from a different era – a very rare feat.”

Since that record’s release, the five-piece band have also put out a live album, called ‘Live Vol. 1’, which was recorded live on tape at the iconic Hansa Studio in Berlin. Before that, they also shared the EP ‘IknowhowIfeel’.