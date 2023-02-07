Parokya ni Edgar and December Avenue to host benefit concert for Gab Chee Kee

Filipino rockers Parokya ni Edgar and December Avenue have announced a benefit concert for the former band’s guitarist Gab Chee Kee.

The ‘Paro Sa’yo’ concert aims to raise funds for the guitarist, who is currently undergoing treatments due to complications brought upon by his lymphoma. Set to take place at the Amoranto Sports Stadium in Quezon City on March 3, the concert will see the two bands hosting a “night of music and stories” for fans.

Tickets are now available via TicketNet at PHP1,200 each.

Parokya ni Edgar recently sent out a plea last month imploring fans to assist Gab Chee Kee with payments for his medical treatment following his hospitalisation. He had been diagnosed with lymphoma last year and has been undergoing chemotherapy, but was not prepared for an onset of pneumonia due to his condition.

Gab had initially been reluctant to turn to the fans for help, Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda explained in the January post. “But because of the situation, his partner, Kha, and his brother, Raoul, convinced Gab to allow us to inform everyone, because it would be easier for everyone to ask for assistance if the people who loved him knew what was really going on,” he explained.

Miranda also shared that fundraiser gigs with Ebe Dancel, Kamikazee, Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Flow G, Gracenote, Moonstar88, Ben&Ben and Moira Dela Torre were in the works, though those projects have yet to be announced. Some fundraisers will not be labelled as such either, and it will be up to the acts to disclose if the gigs will be held for the benefit of Gab.

Parokya ni Edgar most recently released their third collaboration with Gracenote on January 13, an ode to movie marathon dates titled ‘Content Ako Sa’yo.’ Their previous collaboration ‘Until Now’ was featured on Parokya ni Edgar’s 11th studio album, ‘Borbolen’ last year, and was preceded by their 2019 collaboration, ‘Bakit Ganyan Ka?’.

NME praised ‘Borbolen’ for its tongue-in-cheek humour in a four-star review. While the record exudes the band’s penchant for “irreverence and shameless sentimentality”, it nonetheless did not shy away from heavier topics, with writer Khyne Palumar noting the record carries “emotions and stylistic textures that tick vital boxes: wit, humour, heart”.