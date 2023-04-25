Parokya ni Edgar’s Gab Chee Kee returns for first performance following lymphoma diagnosis

Filipino guitarist Gab Chee Kee has made a short return to the live stage with his band, Parokya ni Edgar.

Yesterday (April 24), Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda took to Facebook to share that Gab – who had been diagnosed with lymphoma last year – joined the band on stage to perform two songs, ‘Your Song’ and ‘Halaga’.

Highlight.❤️Nag-jam si Gab kagabi sa Your Song at sa Halaga (don't worry, nagpaalam sya sa doctor nya, at may kasama… Posted by Chito Miranda on Sunday, April 23, 2023

Miranda wrote in his post: “Gab jammed last night to ‘Your Song’ (don’t worry, he said goodbye to his doctor and was with a nurse the whole time). As a friend, I was honestly worried, and wanted him to rest, and to simply enjoy the show from the sidelines. As a bandmate, it was an overwhelming experience. It’s just a very happy feeling that Gab is able to jam again… creepy. I told you, if you didn’t help us, Gab would be gone by now… But now, he’s slowly getting his strength back, and is on his way to making a full recovery. The fight is still long, but we are slowly winning.”

Miranda’s post comes several months after it was announced that the Parokya ni Edgar guitarist was being treated in the ICU for his lymphoma. A series of fundraiser events for Gab’s lymphoma treatment were announced, with two gigs taking place on March 25. Markus Highway, Dong Abay, Eskalera and more performed at the fundraiser at the 70’s Bistro in Quezon City, while Razorback and P.O.T. took to the stage at 12 Monkeys in Pasig.

Parokya ni Edgar previously announced a benefit concert for Gab with December Avenue at the Amoranto Sports Stadium in Quezon City for March 3.

In February, a guitar signed by all members of OPM icons Eraserheads was sold for PHP1.3million in order to raise funds for Gab Chee Kee. The D&D Gab Chee Kee Signature Guitar was bought by Bryan Beran, executive producer of the Philippines’ Circus Music Festival, following a 10-day auction that set the base price for the guitar at PHP50,000.

In a statement shared by Parokya ni Edgar, it was revealed that Beran paid the winning bid directly to the hospital where Gab was undergoing treatment and was able to meet the guitarist with his team.

Parokya ni Edgar most recently released their third collaboration with Filipino rockers Gracenote on January 13, an ode to movie marathon dates titled ‘Content Ako Sa’yo.’ Their previous collaboration ‘Until Now’ was featured on Parokya ni Edgar’s 11th studio album, ‘Borbolen.’