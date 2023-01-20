Parokya ni Edgar guitarist in ICU for lymphoma, band announce fundraiser

Filipino rock band Parokya ni Edgar have reached out to fans for help as their guitarist Gab is currently being treated in an intensive care unit.

The band are imploring fans to assist the guitarist with payments for his medical treatment, explaining that Gab had been diagnosed with lymphoma late last year and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment. The guitarist recently developed pneumonia due to complications with his condition, and has been intubated for more than a week.

“He was financially prepared naman for the chemotherapy…but now, his family needs help with the overwhelming hospital bills,” frontman Chito Miranda explained in the plea posted on his Facebook page, adding that Gab had initially been reluctant to ask the fans for help. “But because of the situation, his partner, Kha, and his brother, Raoul, convinced Gab to allow us to inform everyone, because it would be easier for everyone to ask for assistance if the people who loved him knew what was really going on,” Miranda continued.

Miranda also revealed that a series of fundraiser gigs will be held by Parokya ni Edgar and their friends in the music community, though the gigs will not be advertised directly as fundraisers. He thanked Ebe Dancel, Kamikazee, Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Flow G, Gracenote, December Avenue, Moonstar88, Ben&Ben and Moira Dela Torre in the statement, though the fundraiser gigs have yet to be announced.

Fans who are interested in helping out can also make donations directly to Gab’s Bank of the Philippine Islands account at 2816006235 under the name Gabriel Ignatius Chee Kee.

Miranda’s PayPal account will also be used as a channel to donate funds via the usertag @chitomirandajr.

Parokya ni Edgar most recently released their third collaboration with Filipino rockers Gracenote on January 13, an ode to movie marathon dates titled ‘Content Ako Sa’yo.’ Their previous collaboration ‘Until Now’ was featured on Parokya ni Edgar’s 11th studio album, ‘Borbolen.’