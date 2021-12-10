Parokya ni Edgar release first new album in five years, ‘Borbolen’

Filipino rock band Parokya ni Edgar have dropped a new album, ‘Borbolen’.

The full-length release arrived on major streaming services on Friday (December 10) and contains a total of 14 tracks. Frontman Chito Miranda had teased its release in September, though he said then that it would land in November.

According to GMA News, Miranda – who shared the story of how the new album to fruition on social media – said some of the songs on ‘Borbolen’ were written right after their 10th studio album ‘Pogi Years Old’, which was released in 2016.

“Some of them, we wrote and recorded during the pandemic and recorded and mixed via email and Google Drive. We just passed on the files,” Miranda wrote on Instagram.

Stream ‘Borbolen’ below.

‘Borbolen’ includes a remix of Parokya ni Edgar’s 2019 collaborative hip-hop single ‘Pati Pato’ in which Miranda features alongside rappers Shanti Dope and Gloc 9, as well as DJ Klumcee.

Miranda also shared that one of the songs on the album was supposed to be a part of Parokya ni Edgar’s 2003 album ‘Bigotilyo’.

Although the tracks in the new album were written during different eras for the band, none of them had been previously released, he said.

The album was titled ‘Borbolen’ at the suggestion of an Instagram user who commented on a social media post Miranda made in 2019, sharing a newspaper clipping about a practical joke a band member had played on their manager.

Per GMA Network, Miranda told his followers he was having trouble thinking of a title for a song, and asked them to recommend a “good term” for “a group of friends that’s kind of naughty and are troublemakers and always causing you harm unintentionally but they’re kind and you love them very much”.

One replied suggesting the Kapampangan word “borbolen” – which two years on has become the title of a new Parokya ni Edgar album.

Parokya ni Edgar, who formed in 1993, have built a reputation for a tongue-in-cheek approach to their songwriting. Each of their albums contained a mixture of novelty songs, skits, as well as satirical covers of hit singles.

Over the years, Parokya ni Edgar – whose other members are bassist Buwi Meneses, lead guitarist Darius Semaña, rhythm guitarist Gab Chee Kee, and drummer Dindin Moreno –have released a string of hit singles including ‘Your Song’, ‘Harana’, ‘Gitara’, and ‘Bagsakan’.