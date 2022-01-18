Parokya Ni Edgar share heartwrenching new music video for ‘Rosas’

Veteran Filipino rockers Parokya Ni Edgar have premiered the music video for ‘Rosas’, the first single from their 11th studio album.

The music video for the romantic 80’s rock-tinged ballad, released on Tuesday (January 18), stars celebrity couple Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio of popular 2021 local TV series Unloving U.

Alonte plays the role of a man who has presumably lost his lover as he wanders through a city taking pictures of the sights while black and white flashbacks of happier times alongside Andalio are intercut throughout his wanderings.

At the end of the video, it appears that Andalio comes to find him and the two reconcile, but the reunion is revealed to be merely a figment of the imagination as Alonte throws a single rose into a river before walking away alone.

Watch the music video for ‘Rosas’ below.

Parokya Ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda took to Instagram to express his thanks to the couple for agreeing to star in the music video. “Wow, the real power of LoiNie,” he commented alongside a screenshot of the music video trending on Twitter in The Philippines. “I’m so happy they agreed to be in our music video.”

The band recently released their 11th studio album, ‘Borbolen’, which was also their first album in five years. The effervescent, tongue-in-cheek tone of the album earned them glowing reviews from NME’s Khyne Palumar, who gave it a four-star rating.

Noting that the lack of emotional hits like their 1996 song ‘Buloy’ means the album may not stir listeners long after its release, Palumar nonetheless called ‘Borbolen’ “packed to the gills with emotions and stylistic textures that tick vital boxes: wit, humour, heart.”

Parokya Ni Edgar, formed by bassist Buwi Meneses, lead guitarist Darius Semaña, rhythm guitarist Gab Chee Kee, and drummer Dindin Moreno in 1993, have built a reputation for tongue-in-cheek songwriting. Each of their albums contained a mixture of novelty songs, skits, as well as satirical covers of hit singles.