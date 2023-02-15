Parokya ni Edgar announce two fundraiser gigs for ailing guitarist

Filipino rockers Parokya ni Edgar have revealed two gigs being held in support of their embattled guitarist Gab Chee Kee, along with an update on his health.

The two gigs are set to be held on February 25 with Markus Highway, Dong Abay, Eskalera and more performing at the 70’s Bistro in Quezon City, and Razorback and P.O.T. taking the stage at 12 Monkeys in Pasig. A fundraiser bicycle community ride on the same date was also revealed, taking place in La Union.

Proceeds from the three events will go to Gab’s treatments for complications brought upon by his lymphoma following his diagnosis last year. Tickets for both gigs will be available at the entrance.

Happenings para kay Gab sa Feb 25. Please support if you can!#parakaygab #resbakparakaygab #gagalingyangsigab Posted by Parokya ni Edgar on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The band also shared an update on the guitarist’s current condition. “He’s still at the ICU but steadily improving,” the band wrote in the statement, adding, “Please keep sending positive vibes to him and praying for his full recovery. He says THANK YOU to all of you – friends, family, fans and even strangers who’ve extended help in whatever way or form.”

Hi all, we just came from visiting Gab this Valentine’s Day. He’s still at the ICU but steadily improving. Please keep… Posted by Parokya ni Edgar on Monday, February 13, 2023

Parokya ni Edgar sent out a plea last month imploring fans to assist Gab with payments for his medical treatment following his hospitalisation in the ICU. Gab had been undergoing chemotherapy, but was not prepared for an onset of pneumonia due to his condition, which led to the band reaching out despite Gab’s initial hesitation to ask their fans for help.

The group have previously announced a benefit concert for Gab with December Avenue at the Amoranto Sports Stadium in Quezon City on March 3. Tickets for the show are now available via TicketNet at PHP1,200 each.

Fundraiser gigs with Ebe Dancel, Kamikazee, Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Flow G, Gracenote, Moonstar88, Ben&Ben and Moira Dela Torre are also in the works, though the events have yet to be announced.