Pasar Musik unveils lineup for three-day festival featuring Danilla Riyadi, Basboi and more

Pasar Musik has unveiled a stacked lineup for its three-day festival event next year, featuring the likes of Danilla, Basboi, Feel Koplo and more.
The festival, which is set to take place at the Gambir Expo in Kemayoran, Jakarta this February 10, 11 and 12, will see the aforementioned acts joined by Sal Priadi, HIVI!, The Changcuters, The Jansen, The SIGIT, Reality Club and many more. Ticket information is set to be revealed on November 25 at 7pm local time via the Pasar Musik official Instagram.
The organisers have also shared that more acts are yet to be announced.
Pasar Musik held its inaugural event Pentas Pasar Musik earlier this year in June, featuring a six-act lineup featuring Tulus, Jakarta quartet HIVI!, singer-songwriter Elnanda Utomo, jazz pop quintet Maliq & D’Essentials, pop-alternative trio RAN, and synth pop duo Okaay.
Danilla Riyadi released her third full-length album ‘Pop Seblay’ earlier this year in February. Her first full-length album of original material in five years, the album features the singles ‘MPV’ and ‘KIW’, and ‘Dalam Nirvana’. In an interview with NME in March, Riyadi described the record was “the most jokey album” she has ever made, with lyrics that focus on her “bandmates and their mischief”.
“The [lyrical narratives] might seem horrendous, but I feel like nothing is ugly as long as we deliver it as properly as possible,” she shared.
Riyadi recently won the Best Alternative Artist award at the recent Anugerah Musik Indonesia awards show held on October 13.
Basboi most recently released the feel-good track ‘U Da Best’ featuring DJ duo Feel Koplo. The single was Basboi’s first new material since the release of his debut album, ‘Adulting For Dummies’ in June last year, and draws upon dangdut as a way for Basboi “reflect on his identity as an Indonesian”.
The lineup for Pasar Musik Festival so far is:
Abbydzar
Abda
Armada
Arsy Widiyanto
BAP.
Basboi
Black Horses
Burgerkill
Cellosux
CJ1000
Clever Moose
Club Dangdut Racun
Coldiac
Danilla
Debu
Dere
Elnanda Utomo
Febry Putri
Feel Koplo
Fiersa Besari
Fourtwenty
Gigi
Godplant
Happiest Lokal
Highmoon
HIVI!
Idgitaf
Irama Pantai Selatan
Kahitna
Kangen Band
Lone
M.E. Voices
Mad Madmen
Marcell Siahaan
Mocca
Ndarboy Genk
Paddle Puss
Pee Wee Gaskins
Piston
Private Number
Reality Club
Rasyiqa
Ringgo 5
Rizky Febian
Rocket Rockers
Sal Priadi
Seringai
Somewhere Somewhere
Speak Up
StreetWalker
Sunwich
The Adams
The Changcuters
The Jansen
The Panthuras
The SIGIT
Vierratale
Yovie & Nuno