Pasar Musik unveils lineup for three-day festival featuring Danilla Riyadi, Basboi and more

Pasar Musik has unveiled a stacked lineup for its three-day festival event next year, featuring the likes of Danilla, Basboi, Feel Koplo and more.

The festival, which is set to take place at the Gambir Expo in Kemayoran, Jakarta this February 10, 11 and 12, will see the aforementioned acts joined by Sal Priadi, HIVI!, The Changcuters, The Jansen, The SIGIT, Reality Club and many more. Ticket information is set to be revealed on November 25 at 7pm local time via the Pasar Musik official Instagram.

The organisers have also shared that more acts are yet to be announced.

Pasar Musik held its inaugural event Pentas Pasar Musik earlier this year in June, featuring a six-act lineup featuring Tulus, Jakarta quartet HIVI!, singer-songwriter Elnanda Utomo, jazz pop quintet Maliq & D’Essentials, pop-alternative trio RAN, and synth pop duo Okaay.

Danilla Riyadi released her third full-length album ‘Pop Seblay’ earlier this year in February. Her first full-length album of original material in five years, the album features the singles ‘MPV’ and ‘KIW’, and ‘Dalam Nirvana’. In an interview with NME in March, Riyadi described the record was “the most jokey album” she has ever made, with lyrics that focus on her “bandmates and their mischief”.

“The [lyrical narratives] might seem horrendous, but I feel like nothing is ugly as long as we deliver it as properly as possible,” she shared.

Riyadi recently won the Best Alternative Artist award at the recent Anugerah Musik Indonesia awards show held on October 13.

Basboi most recently released the feel-good track ‘U Da Best’ featuring DJ duo Feel Koplo. The single was Basboi’s first new material since the release of his debut album, ‘Adulting For Dummies’ in June last year, and draws upon dangdut as a way for Basboi “reflect on his identity as an Indonesian”.

The lineup for Pasar Musik Festival so far is:

Abbydzar

Abda

Armada

Arsy Widiyanto

BAP.

Basboi

Black Horses

Burgerkill

Cellosux

CJ1000

Clever Moose

Club Dangdut Racun

Coldiac

Danilla

Debu

Dere

Elnanda Utomo

Febry Putri

Feel Koplo

Fiersa Besari

Fourtwenty

Gigi

Godplant

Happiest Lokal

Highmoon

HIVI!

Idgitaf

Irama Pantai Selatan

Kahitna

Kangen Band

Lone

M.E. Voices

Mad Madmen

Marcell Siahaan

Mocca

Ndarboy Genk

Paddle Puss

Pee Wee Gaskins

Piston

Private Number

Reality Club

Rasyiqa

Ringgo 5

Rizky Febian

Rocket Rockers

Sal Priadi

Seringai

Somewhere Somewhere

Speak Up

StreetWalker

Sunwich

The Adams

The Changcuters

The Jansen

The Panthuras

The SIGIT

Vierratale

Yovie & Nuno