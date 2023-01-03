Pathetic Ordinary share nostalgic lyric video for new single ‘Abandon!!!’

Singaporean pop punk band Pathetic Ordinary have dropped a nostalgic lyric video for their latest song ‘Abandon!!!’.

The song and visual were uploaded on the band’s official YouTube profile and streaming services on Sunday (January 1) and arrived two years after their previous release in 2020.

With blaring synthesiser work and drop-tuned guitars, ‘Abandon!!!’ is also a slight departure from their pop-oriented sound as it contains heavier grooves and more technical compositions compared to their past releases. The lyric video, on the other hand, features retrospective 8-bit graphics reminiscent of Atari-era video games of the 1980s.

Watch the lyric video below.

Per a press release, the band note that the theme of the song carries quintessential pop-punk tropes of hating one’s hometown, as well as coming-of-age anxieties in stepping into adulthood.

The band also noted that the single express fears of leaving one’s comfort zones as they age while being forcibly integrated into society, and with the desire to abandon it altogether.

“Fed up / I’m moving past this / Small world I locked myself in / This place is suffocating and I’m not sure how to keep on going,” frontman Melson sings in the opening lines.

In the chorus, Melson continues with: “Because sometimes I can never seem to move on / Away from this place / And I’ll never ever come back / One day I will get the chance to break off / My chains from this place / The prison that I’ll wreck.”

Touting themselves as an “easycore” and pop punk band, Pathetic Ordinary are a six-piece outfit that also features Haziq and Kimmy on guitars, Nathan on bass, Ammar on keys, and Kaiwen on drums.

Since forming in 2018, the band released their debut EP ‘Forget It, I’m in a Better Place’ in 2020, and were nominated in three categories for the 2020 SCAPE’s Youth Music Awards.

The following year, Pathetic Ordinary won “Rock Artist of The Year” at the SCAPE’s Youth Music Awards 2021 where Singaporean artists Shye and Gentle Bones emerged as the big winners.