Patti Smith launches new email newsletter through Substack

Patti Smith has announced the launch of her online newsletter, distributed through email subscription platform Substack.

The punk legend announced the newsletter on Instagram, detailing that new project will be sent to inboxes weekly and contain original musings, poetry, music, commentary and more.

Advertisement

“Writing is what I do, and have since twelve, imagining myself Jo March. Meditations, crime novels, and poetry, hidden in stacks of notebooks, written in every stage of life. Now, in the time of the pandemic, isolated from family, friends, and fellow workers, we are reinventing our processes,” Smith said on the newsletter’s webpage.

“Through Substack I plan to form an inter-connective body of work for a responsive community. Each week I will post my weekly ruminations, shards of poetry, music, and musings on whatever subject finds its way from thought to pen, news of the mind, pieces of this world, free to all.”

A paid tier will also be available, titled The Melting, an unpublished serial started on April 7 last year and written over the course of the pandemic. Instalments of The Melting will be delivered to paid subscribers on Tuesdays.

“I offer The Melting, words known only by the pages themselves, to be given a new life here. In my Substack world, I hope that you, dear reader, will be my notebook,” Smith said.

Smith recently announced a special outdoor performance in New York as part of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park’s outdoor Spring Festival to celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday. She will perform alongside her long-time bandmate Tony Shanahan on May 22.