Paul Anka to perform in Singapore this April as part of Asia tour

Canadian-American icon Paul Anka will be performing in Singapore on his ‘Greatest Hits, His Way’ Asia tour this May.

Anka, the only artist in history to have a song on the Billboard charts for seven consecutive

decades, will perform at Singapore’s Star Theatre this May 13 in the only show announced for his Asia tour so far. The singer behind the hits ‘Diana’ and ‘Lonely Boy’ will be performing a selection of his greatest hits on the tour, with tickets set to go on sale for the Singapore concert this March 2.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and at all Singpost outlets at SGD268, SGD228, SGD188, SGD148, and SGD98.

Anka released the compilation album ‘Sessions’ in June last year, which saw the singer delving into ’50s and ’60s era of Capitol Records with covers of Bob Dylan’s ‘Farewell Angelina’, Frank Sinatra’s ‘It Was A Very Good Year’ and ‘Strangers in the Night’, and more. The album, which Anka conceived during COVID-19 public health lockdowns, notably used orchestral arrangements for the covers.

Other concerts announced for Singapore recently include Eason Chan’s long-awaited ‘Fear And Dreams’ tour dates there, which will now take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this April 15 and 16. Chan’s first shows in Singapore in six years were initially set to be held in 2019, but were cancelled due to a series of protests that rocked Hong Kong in the latter part of that year.

Australian indie rockers Last Dinosaurs have also announced a Mosaic Music showcase at the Esplanade Music Hall this April 25. The group released their fourth studio album ‘From Mexico With Love’ in November last year which featured the six singles they launched throughout 2022, including ‘Collect Call’, ‘Look Back’, ‘CDMX’.