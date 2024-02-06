Paul Gray’s daughter October attends Grammys 2024 with Slipknot

Late Slipknot bassist Paul Gray’s daughter attended the 2024 Grammys with members of the band.

Past and present members of Slipknot were in attendance at the event on Sunday (February 4), including ex-drummer Jay Weinberg and his wife Chloe Howcroft, Shawn “Clown” Crahan and his wife Chanel, Sid Wilson and Kelly Obsourne, Michael Pfaff and his wife Anna and bassist Alessandro ‘V-Man’ Venturella.

Gray’s daughter October Gray, who was born a few months after her father’s death in 2010, also joined the crew at the ceremony and on the red carpet at LA’s Crypto.com Arena.

Slipknot were nominated in the Best Metal Performance category for ‘Hive Mind’, but they lost out to Metallica who picked up the Grammy for ’72 Seasons’.

Meanwhile, the masked metal icons recently announced news of a 2024 UK and European tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan spoke to NME about how the tour will harness the energy of their late bassist and Joey [Jordison].

“25 years is swirling in our brain now,” Clown said. “There’s so much audio and footage from that time, so we’re reminiscing about our culture and the people that felt it. I’m harnessing the energy of [late members] Paul [Gray] and Joey [Jordison]. They weigh heavy on my heart at the moment and there are so many things happening in my mind about yesteryear. I remember it like it was yesterday.”

He continued: “Everything I experienced 25 years ago on that first album set the precedent for me sitting here today, so it only makes sense to try to come back and [celebrate those] things the best we can.”

Clown also said that a new album was on the horizon. “As far as the new album, that’s happening, but that’s another plan. These live dates are coming first and we’re here to have a good time. This band has never been happier, and that takes a lot because we’ve been through a lot – drugs, women, money, fame, ego, isolation. But we are on track,” he added.