Paul McCartney has announced a new vinyl boxset called ‘The 7″ Singles’ – find all the details below.

The former Beatle turned solo icon is due to release the special collection on December 2 (pre-order here). Limited to 3000 copies, the product comprises 80 career-spanning 7″ singles personally curated by McCartney.

‘The 7″ Singles’ features 163 tracks overall, totalling 10 hours of music from Macca’s half-century as a solo artist. Additionally, each box contains a randomly selected exclusive test pressing of one of the singles.

Fans will also get a 148-page book with a personal foreword by McCartney, essay by music journalist Rob Sheffield, extensive chart information, liner notes, and official artwork, per a press release.

As well the planned physical release, ‘The 7″ Singles’ is set to arrive on major streaming platforms on December 2.

To preview the new boxset, Macca has today (November 10) shared the 2022 mono remasters of ‘Uncle Albert’/Admiral Halsey’ and ‘Too Many People’. You can listen to the songs above.

“I hope the songs in this boxset bring back fun memories for you too,” McCartney said in a statement. “They do for me, and there will be more to come…” Check out the preview image below.

Paul McCartney – ‘The 7” Singles Box’ tracklist:

1971, Sweden

1A: Another Day

1B: Oh Woman, Oh Why

1971, US Mono

Promotional Release

2A: Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey [Mono]

2B: Too Many People [Mono]

1971, UK

3A: The Back Seat of My Car

3B: Heart of the Country

Previously unreleased on 7”

4A: Love Is Strange [Single Edit]

4B: I Am Your Singer

1972, UK

5A: Give Ireland Back to the Irish

5B: Give Ireland Back to the Irish [Version]

1972, UK

6A: Mary Had a Little Lamb

6B: Litt

le Woman Love

1972, Belgium

7A: Hi, Hi, Hi

7AA: C Moon

1973, Israel

8A: My Love

8B: The Mess [Live at The Hague]

1973, Sweden

9A: Live and Let Die

9B: I Lie Around

1973, Spain

10A: Helen Wheels

10B: Country Dreamer

1974, Germany

11A: Jet

11B: Let Me Roll It

1974, Germany

12A: Band on the Run

12B: Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

1974, The Netherlands

13A: Mrs. Vandebilt

13B: Bluebird

1974, Belgium

14A: Junior’s Farm

14B: Sally G

1975, Australia

15A: Listen to What the Man Said

15B: Love in Song

1975, Germany

16A: Letting Go

16B: You Gave Me the Answer

1975, Belgium

17A: Venus and Mars / Rock Show

17B: Magneto and Titanium Man

1976, France

18A: Silly Love Songs

18B: Cook of the House

1976, Germany

19A: Let ‘Em In

19B: Beware My Love

1977, Japan

20A: Maybe I’m Amazed (Live)

20B: Soily (Live)

1977, UK

21A: Mull of Kintyre

21AA: Girls’ School

1978, Germany

22A: With a Little Luck (DJ Edit)

22B: Backwards Traveller/Cuff Link

1978, UK

23A: I’ve Had Enough

23B: Deliver Your Children

1978, The Netherlands

24A: London Town

24B: I’m Carrying

1978, France

25A: Goodnight Tonight

25B: Daytime Nightime Suffering

1979, UK

26A: Ol

d Siam, Sir

26B: Spin It On

1979, UK

27A: Getting Closer

27AA: Baby’s Request

1979, Japan

28A: Arrow Through Me

28B: Old Siam, Sir

1979, UK

29A: Wonderful Christmastime

29B: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reggae

1980, UK

30A: Coming Up

30B: Coming Up (Live at Glasgow)

30BB : Lunch Box/Odd Sox

1980, UK

31A: Waterfalls

31B: Check My Machine

Previously unreleased on 7”

32A: Temporary Secretary

32B: Secret Friend

[7” Single Edit]

1982, UK

33A: Ebony and Ivory

33B: Raincloud

s

1982, UK

34A: Take It Away

34B: I’ll Give You a Ring

1982, UK

35A: Tug of War

35B: Get It

1983, UK

36A: Say Say Say

36B: Ode to a Koala Bear

1983, UK

37A: Pipes of Peace

37B: So Bad

1984, UK

38A: No More Lonely Nights (Ballad)

38B: No More Lonely Nights (Playout Version)

1984, UK

39A: We All Stand Together

39B: We All Stand Together (Humming Version)

1985, US



40A: Spies Like Us

40B: My Carnival

1986, US

41A: Press [Video Edit]

41B: It’s Not True

1986, Art reformatted from US 12” promotional vinyl

42A: Pretty Little Head (Remix)

42B: Write Away

1986, US

43A: Stranglehold

43B: Angry (Remix)

1986, UK

44A: Only Love Remains

44B: Tough on a Tightrope

1987, UK

45A: Once Upon a Long Ago

45B: Back on My Feet

1989, US

46A: My Brave Face

46B: Flying to My Home

1989, UK

47A: This One

47B: The First Stone

1989, Australia

48A: Figure of Eight [7” Bob Clearmountain Mix]

48B: Où Est le Soleil

1989, UK

49A: Party Party

49B: Artwork etching

1990, UK

50A: Put It There

50B: Mama’s Little Girl

1990, Europe

51A: The Long and Winding Road

51B: C Moon

1990, UK

52A: Birthday

52B: Good Day Sunshine

1990, UK

53A: All My Trials

53B: C Moon

Previously unreleased on 7”

54A: The World You’re Coming Into

54AA: Tres Conejos

54B: Save the Child

54BB: The Drinking Song (Let’s Find Ourselves a Little Hostelry)

1992, Europe

55A: Hope of Deliverance

55B: Long Leather Coat

1993, Germany

56A: C’Mon People

56B: I Can’t Imagine

1997, Reformatted from 7” picture disc

57A: Young Boy

57B: Looking for You

1997, Reformatted from 7” picture disc

58A: The World Tonight

58B: Used to Be Bad

1997, Reformatted from 7” picture disc

59A: Beautiful Night

59B: Love Come Tumbling Down

1999, UK

60A: No Other Baby

60B: Brown Eyed Handsome Man

60BB: Fabulous

2001, Europe

61A: From a Lover to a Friend

61B: Riding into Jaipur

2004, Europe

62A: Tropic Island Hum

62B: We All S

tand Together

2005, Europe

63A: Fine Line

63B: Growing Up Falling Down

2005, Europe

64A: Jenny Wren

64B: Summer of ’59

Previously unreleased on 7”

65A: Dance Tonight

65B: Dance Tonight [Demo]

Previously unreleased on 7”

66A: Nod Your Head

66B: 222

2007, Europe

67A: Ever Present Past

67B: House of Wax (Live)

Previously unreleased on 7”

68A: Sing the Changes

68B: Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight [Radio Edit]

Previously unreleased on 7”

69A: (I Want To) Come

Home

69B: (I Want To) Come Home [Demo]

Previously unreleased on 7”

70A: My Valentine

70B: Get Yourself Another Fool

2012, US

Christmas Kisses

71A: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

71B: Wonderful Christmastime

Previously unreleased on 7”

72A: New

72B: Early Days

Previously unreleased on 7”

73A: Queenie Eye

73B: Save Us

Previously unreleased on 7”

74A: Hope for the Future

74B: Hope for the Future [Thrash Mix]

Previously unreleased on 7”

75A: In the Blink of an Eye

75B: Walking in the Park with Eloise

2018, Global

76A: I Don’t Know

76AA: Come on to Me

Previously unreleased on 7”

77A: Who Cares

77B: Fuh You

2019, Global

78A: Home Tonight

78AA: In a Hurry

Previously unreleased on 7”

79A: Find My Way

79AA: Winter Bird / When Winter Comes

Previously unreleased on 7”

80A: Women and Wives

80B: Women and Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

McCartney released his 18th solo studio album, ‘McCartney III’, in December 2020. The record completed the trilogy that began with ‘McCartney’ (1970) and ‘McCartney II’ (1980).

In a four-star review of the latest and final entry, NME wrote: “If future archaeologists take this three-album series as a significant marker of his solo half-century, they’ll conclude that Paul McCartney never stopped liberating.”

This summer saw Paul McCartney play a mammoth headline set at Glastonbury 2022. During the Pyramid Stage spectacle, the musician brought on surprise guests Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen, and duetted virtually with the late John Lennon.