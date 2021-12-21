Paul McCartney, BTS, Harry Styles and more to auction off signed collectibles for charity

Paul McCartney, BTS and Harry Styles are among the litany of artists set to offer up signed, rare and otherwise unique collectibles at a forthcoming charity auction.

The auction will take place virtually on Sunday January 30, marking the latest collaboration between Julien’s Auctions and MusiCares, the charity arm of The Recording Academy. In comes in tandem with next year’s Grammy Awards, the ceremony for which will go down on Monday January 31.

Leading the auction is a collection of custom-made suits that BTS wore at the 2021 Grammys (where they performed their smash-hit ‘Dynamite’), with an estimate value set between $30,000 and $50,000. The group will also offer up a ’56 Epiphone Les Paul Pro signed by members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, as well as a trio of rings from j-hope’s personal collection.

Advertisement

McCartney and Styles will both chip in with signed instruments of their own, with the former offering a Hofner B-Bass Hi Series violin bass guitar, and the latter a Gibson ES-335 acoustic-electric. Styles will also contribute a signed copy of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ seven-inch – inscribed with the phrase, “All my love to you, treat people with kindness” – and three Polaroid-esque photos from the song’s music video shoot.

Joining him with the offer of a signed ES-335 is Keith Richards, whose ebony model will be auctioned off alongside a four-second video (in NFT form) of the Rolling Stones legend inking his signature on the guitar. Tom Petty will also offer up an ES-335, which he signed when he was honoured as MusiCares’ 2017 Person Of The Year.

Among the other items up for grabs is an original oil painting of Prince by Joni Mitchell, who was named as next year’s Person Of The Year back in August. KISS’ Gene Simmons is also offering two of his own unique artworks, while Chris Stapleton and U2’s Bono will both contribute handwritten lyrics (the former inscribed on a Fender Player Telecaster).

Other standout pieces on the cards include a leather coat from Ozzy Osbourne’s wardrobe – signed by the Black Sabbath leader in four places – and a mystery “special item” donated by the estate of the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

More details on the auction can be found on the Julien’s Auctions website.