Paul McCartney encourages his fans to get vaccinated against coronavirus

Paul McCartney has encouraged his fans and followers on social media to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Beatles legend is the latest high-profile music star to back the global vaccination effort, with Ariana Grande urging her fans to step forward and receive their jabs over the weekend.

Posting on his social media channels yesterday (August 2), McCartney shared an image of himself receiving one of his jabs.

“BE COOL. GET VAX’D,” McCartney captioned the image, before signing off with ‘Paul’.

McCartney previously spoke of his relief after news of the development of a coronavirus vaccination was broken back in December.

“I think we’ll come through it, I know we’ll come through, and it’s great news about the vaccine,” he said. “I’ll have it as soon as I’m allowed.”

In the UK, over 46 million people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while over 38 million have received both jabs (via GOV.UK).

McCartney‘s new docuseries McCartney 3,2,1, meanwhile, is set to premiere in the UK on Disney+ later this month.

The show sees the legendary musician break down his music career in depth with acclaimed producer Rick Rubin.

“In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, the documentary gives a front-row seat to Paul and Rick in an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives,” a synopsis for the series reads.