Paul McCartney has hailed Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary Get Back for providing an authentic portrait of The Beatles‘ final years together.

The new film from the Lord Of The Rings director captures the making of the band’s final album, 1970’s ‘Let It Be’, which is set to challenge the popular narrative that the group constantly clashed during their later years.

When asked about his early reactions to the film, McCartney told BBC 6Music’s Matt Everitt: “I love it”.

He also admitted that he originally questioned why Jackson wished to make the film – which draws from material originally captured by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg for his 1970 documentary of the album.

“I said to him [Jackson] when he was going to trawl through all the footage – like about 56 hours or something – I said, ‘Oh God, it’s going to be boring’ because my memory of the [original 1970] film was that it was a very sad time, and it was a little bit downbeat, the film,” he admitted.

“But he got back to me he said ‘No, I’m looking at it. ‘It’s a laugh – you guys, it’s just four guys working and you can see you making up songs.’

“George wondering about the lyrics of ‘Something In The Way She Moves’ or me trying to figure out ‘Get Back’ and he’s shown me little bits and pieces of it and it’s great, I love it, I must say because it’s how it was. It just reminds me of – even though we had arguments, like any family – we loved each other, you know, and it shows in the film.

“It’s a very warm feeling, And it’s amazing just being backstage with these people, making this music that turned out to be good.”

McCartney’s comments come as he prepares to release ‘McCartney III‘ in December, which completes his eponymous record trilogy following 1970’s ‘McCartney’ and 1980’s ‘McCartney III’. It marks the musician’s eighteenth solo release, which was recorded during the coronavirus lockdown and follows 2018’s ‘Egypt Station’.

Discussing his 50-year music career, he recently said: “Everything I do is always supposed to be my last. When I was 50 – ‘That’s his last tour.’ And it was like, ‘Oh, is it? I don’t think so.’ It’s the rumour mill, but that’s ok,”.

“When we did [Beatles album] ‘Abbey Road’ I was dead, so everything else is a bonus.”