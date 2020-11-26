Paul McCartney, The Weeknd and more donate signed microphones to charity sale

Paul McCartney and The Weeknd are among the artists who have donated a collection of signed or unique microphones for an upcoming charity sale.

Reverb, the largest online marketplace dedicated to musical instruments, is hosting a charity auction next month to raise money for youth music education programs that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other artists who have donated to the auction include: Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Alanis Morissette, Kesha, Damon Albarn, John Legend, J Balvin, Brandon Flowers, Leon Bridges and Haim.

Speaking about the charity, Bridges said: “Youth music education is important because it gives kids a strong sense of identity. I can say that for me personally, too.”

Evanescence‘s Amy Lee, who also donated a microphone, added: “Learning and loving music was such a big part of my life growing up. It was my place to be me. Musical education builds confidence, inspires imagination, and provides an outlet for self expression, which is incredibly important for young hearts and minds.”

The mics go on sale on December 1, over at The Official One Mic Reverb Shop.

Earlier this week, The Weeknd called out the Grammys after he failed to receive any nominations for the forthcoming awards for his latest album, ‘After Hours’.

In a tweet posted yesterday (November 25), The Weeknd – aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – said the Grammys “remain corrupt” and that the organisation “owe me, my fans and the industry transparency”.

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney has revealed that he uses a teleprompter at his live shows in case he forgets the lyrics to The Beatles‘ songs.

The rock icon, 78, was speaking on a recent edition of the SmartLess podcast when he explained: “Sometimes I’ll be doing a song, like ‘Eleanor Rigby’ [released in 1966] or something, and I’m on autopilot.”

“And I’m starting to think, ‘Oh, what am I gonna have for dinner? Maybe you won’t have the soup but maybe you’ll just go for the main course’.