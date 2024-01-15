Paul McCartney’s brother shares health update after spending 80th birthday in hospital

Paul McCartney‘s younger brother Mike has shared a health update after spending his 80th birthday in hospital.

On January 8, Mike McCartney spoke to fans on X/Twitter and shared a photo of himself aged 22, saying: “I’m now 80..can u believe! and haven’t changed at all! You won’t believe how I spent my 80th!”

A week later, he then explained more on the same platform, telling followers: “I mentioned you wouldn’t believe HOW I spent my 80th birthday didn’t I?

“The glorious celebrations were spent in our local hospital! The NHS nurses, doctors & staff were, as always magnificent. I’m now, thankfully out. Thanks to the NHS very much.”

See the posts below.

Back in 2022, Mike McCartney backed plans to open up the pair’s childhood home in Liverpool for unsigned artists to use as a base to write, perform and gain inspiration from.

The Forthlin Sessions initiative will see artists chosen by Mike and local partners to write music at the same place where Paul and John Lennon forged their distinguished songwriting partnership.

20, Forthlin Road in Liverpool is where the pair wrote hits including ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ (from 1963’s ‘Please Please Me’) and ‘When I’m 64’ (from 1967’s ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’). The property is now owned by the National Trust.

In other Paul McCartney news, it was recently revealed that the late Annie Nightingale was the first person to interview Paul McCartney after John Lennon‘s death.

“It was frantic because we were trying to find people who would come in and talk about John and they just wouldn’t,” she said. “People were too upset, most people were too upset to talk about him.”

During the show, Nightingale said they were trying “to reflect how people were feeling but at the same time be professional, be a broadcaster, be professional and don’t get emotional about it on air, wait until later”. Then in the middle of the programme a producer appeared in the studio and told Nightingale that someone was on the phone for her.

“He said, ‘Paul’s on the phone and he wants to speak to you.’ I had no idea who he meant. I thought, ‘Why is he telling me about somebody on the phone in the middle of this really difficult programme?’… I said, ‘Paul who?’” she said.