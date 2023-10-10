Paul Rodgers says Adam Lambert is the “perfect” singer for Queen

Free and Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers has praised Adam Lambert and said he is the “perfect” singer for Queen.

Rodgers previously fronted Queen between 2004 and 2009, releasing studio album ‘The Cosmos Rocks’ in 2008 along with live albums ‘Return Of The Champions’ (2005) and ‘Live In Ukraine’ (2009).

In May 2009, Rodgers announced the end of his collaboration with Queen, sharing that it was “never meant to be permanent”.

Lambert stepped in as the band’s next frontman in 2011 and has fronted them ever since.

When asked in a new interview with BBC Radio Scotland, what Rodgers thought of Lambert, he replied: “Well, you know, I think he’s perfect for the band… I haven’t really followed them since then [I left], but from what I’ve seen, he’s great.”

Queen and Lambert kicked off their 2023 ‘Rhapsody’ tour in Baltimore last week.

The band began the gig with ‘Machines (Or ‘Back To Humans’) / ‘Radio Ga Ga’, ‘Hammer To Fall’ and ‘Another One Bites The Dust’. The group also performed ‘Stone Cold Crazy’ for the first time since 2018 and ‘Is This the World We Created…?’ for the first time ever.

The 25-song setlist also included Queen’s biggest hits such as ‘I Want To Break Free’, ‘Killer Queen’, ‘Somebody To Love’, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, ‘We Are The Champions’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and more.

The remaining dates on their tour include Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia and other cities throughout the month. Further shows will follow in November, when Queen are due to make stop-offs in Dallas, Denver, San Francisco and Los Angeles. You can find any remaining tickets for Queen’s 2023 North American ‘Rhapsody’ tour here.

Meanwhile, Rodgers recently opened up about experiencing major health episodes which left him nearly unable to sing.

He revealed that he suffered 11 minor strokes and two major strokes from 2016 which left him unable to talk.

A year and a half ago, the musician was able to return to the studio, where he recorded his new album ‘Midnight Rose’, which came out last month.