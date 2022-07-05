Paul van Dyk to perform at Marquee Nightclub in Singapore this July

German DJ and Grammy-nominated music producer Paul van Dyk is set to return to Singapore this July to perform at Marquee Nightclub.

The club shared the news of the DJ-producer’s upcoming live performance yesterday (July 4) on Instagram. Scheduled to take place on July 16 at Marquee Singapore Nightclub, he will be the first international DJ act to grace the venue’s stage since its reopening after the COVID-19 shutdowns earlier this month.

Dutch duo Firebeats as well as Singaporean DJs Zippy, Fvder, Kya, Krumbs, EZRA and Mix Mischief will be joining van Dyk on the show, per Bandwagon. Tickets are now on sale for S$40 via Marquee’s website.

Prior to his upcoming set at Marquee Singapore, Paul van Dyk last performed in Singapore in June 2019 at Zouk.

Paul van Dyk’s Marquee Singapore announcement comes just days after the nightclub opened its doors for the first since since March 2020 due to COVID-19. While other nightclubs across Singapore opened in April, Marquee announced on social media that it was rebuilding its team, causing a delay in its reopening.

In related news, Maroon 5 will also be coming to Singapore after announcing the Asian leg of their world tour. The Singapore stop will kick off the series, happening on November 28 at the Singapore National Stadium, followed by stops in South Korea, Japan, the Philippines and Thailand.