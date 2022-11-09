Paul Weller calls The Cure’s Robert Smith a “fat c**t”

Paul Weller has launched a scathing personal attack on The Cure frontman Robert Smith, calling him a “fucking fat cunt”.

The former Jam singer made the foul-mouthed remark during a lengthy interview for next month’s issue of Record Collector magazine, which is a special Paul Weller edition (via Louder Sound).

At one point in the conversation, the interviewer noted how one of the tracks on Noel Gallagher‘s upcoming new album bears a resemblance to The Cure’s classic singe ‘A Forest’ (1980).

Advertisement

Weller, the writer said, then responded to this observation with a mixture of “incredulity and revulsion”.

“Really??!” the singer-songwriter continued. “I can’t fucking stand them. Fucking fat cunt, with his lipstick and all that bollocks. He is my age as well, isn’t he?”

Weller added: “He’s a fucking knob end. I don’t like him. There you go. There’s someone I would work with. I’d fucking slap him, or something.”