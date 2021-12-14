Paul Weller reveals that he “caught the dreaded COVID” while on tour

Paul Weller has revealed that his recent UK tour was cut short after he contracted coronavirus.

The final three dates of Weller’s 2021 UK tour – which were due to run from December 3-5 in Norwich, Lincoln and Cambridge – were cancelled on December 3 after “a band member tested positive for COVID-19”.

“We are working hard to see if we can reschedule the shows and will share more information on that as soon as we possibly can,” an official statement read.

“This is obviously incredibly disappointing news for not just the fans but Paul and the whole team involved, but we need to follow the guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Weller subsequently confirmed last week (December 8) that it was he who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Great set, band and crowd! I hope we can do it again next year. Let us hope for a better year ahead – Happy Holidays. Keep the faith,

“I was so, so disappointed to not be able to finish the rest of the shows,” he wrote on Twitter. “I caught the dreaded COVID so that was that!

“I hope we can reschedule the shows for next year. This tour was so great, we loved every show, it was so great to be out again and playing. Great set, band and crowd!

“I hope we can do it again next year. Let us hope for a better year ahead – Happy Holidays. Keep the faith, Love PW.”

Weller is set to resume touring in the UK in March, with dates continuing through to the end of April.

Yesterday (December 13) Weller announced new outdoor live dates for summer 2022 in Kent, Lincoln and Bedford.