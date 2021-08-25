Paul Weller to reissue ‘Days Of Speed’ and ‘Illumination’ on vinyl for first time

Paul Weller has announced the first vinyl reissues of his classic albums ‘Days Of Speed’ and ‘Illumination’ – see all the details below.

The former Jam frontman will release new physical editions of both records on October 15 via Craft Recordings – you can pre-order them from here.

Originally released back in 2001, ‘Days Of Speed’ is an acoustic double live record comprising songs that were performed live solo and acoustic at various venues around Europe.

‘Illumination’ (2002) marked Weller’s sixth solo studio album, which features the singles ‘It’s Written in the Stars’ and ‘Leafy Mysteries’. The collection also boasts guest appearances from Noel Gallagher, Kelly Jones of Stereophonics, and Carleen Anderson.

Cut at Metropolis Studios in London, the forthcoming reissues include faithful original packaging replication. ‘Days of Speed’ has a gatefold jacket, printed inner sleeves and a one-page insert, while ‘Illumination’ has a gatefold jacket, printed inner sleeve and a 16-page booklet.

You can see Weller’s announcement tweet below.

Paul Weller released his most recent studio effort, ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1), back in May. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “…For the second time in less than a year he’s released a record that can sit safely among the best of his long career. Weller’s current purple patch is growing ever more potent.”

Weller suggested surely after the record’s release that he was unsure whether he would release another album, adding that it “hard to say at the moment”.

“I often think that after I finish an album – there’s so much more involved in making/putting out albums these days,” Weller explained.