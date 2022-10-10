Pavement perform ‘Angel Carver Blues/Mellow Jazz Docent’ for the first time in 26 years

Pavement have performed their ‘Perfect Sound Forever’ cut ‘Angel Carver Blues/Mellow Jazz Docent’ live for the first time since 1996 – watch the performance below.

Released in 1991, ‘Perfect Sound Forever’ marked the third EP from the indie outfit. The performance of one of its lead songs, ‘Angel Carver Blues/Mellow Jazz Docent’, went down last night (October 8) at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia, coming as part of Pavement’s current North America headline tour.

Watch the fan-shot performance below:

The indie legends kicked off their reunion tour back in May (following its initial announcement in 2019) at Los Angeles’ The Fonda Theatre, marking Pavement’s first gig in nearly 12 years.

The band followed that up with a headline slot at Primavera Sound Barcelona and Porto back in June.

August saw a 30th anniversary reissue of ‘Slanted & Enchanted’, itself a follow-up to the special reissue of Pavement’s final album, ‘Terror Twilight’, at the start of 2022.

After wrapping up their current North American headline run, Pavement will play a host of UK shows later this month, which includes a four-date residency at the Roundhouse in London.

Speaking to the BBC yesterday (October 9), frontman Stephen Malkmus said the tour has been “sort of like a tiger let out of the cage”.

“I listened to every song, just about, that we ever did,” he said of how he prepared for the run, “starting from the very beginning to make sure I had enough material to surprise people and make it magical and every show different.”

Pavement’s recent gig in Philadelphia saw them bring out Kurt Vile to perform ‘Zurich Is Stained’, while a pop-up Pavement museum also recently opened in New York City to mark the start of the American indie-rockers’ residency at the city’s Kings Theatre.

Its ribbon-cutting ceremony featured an all-star cover of their song ‘Grounded’, featuring Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Bully and Sad13.