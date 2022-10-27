Payung Teduh, Pusakata and Efek Rumah Kaca concert announced in Malaysia this November

Indonesian acts Payung Teduh, Pusakata and Efek Rumah Kaca will be performing in a concert in Kuala Lumpur this November.

The three acts are set to headline the ‘Senandung Malam’ concert at the Zepp KL concert hall on November 30. Tickets are set to go on sale this October 28 at 11am local time via Ticket2U, with prices ranging from MYR180 to MYR220. A meet-and-greet package with VIP box seating will also be available at MR650.

Efek Rumah Kaca most recently released the single ‘Heroik’ earlier this year on September 9. The single was the first new material released by the band since their 2020 EP ‘Jalan Enam Tiga’, which included the tracks ‘Normal Yang Baru’ and ‘Palung Mariana’ among others, though the band contributed a cover of veteran singer Candra Darusman’s track ‘Sapa Pra Bencana’ to a compilation celebrating the artist’s work in June.

Their last full-length release came in the form of their 2015 LP ‘Sinestesia’, which followed their 2008 album ‘Kamar Gelap’ and their 2007 self-titled debut album.

Payung Teduh’s most recent release came in the form of the 2021 single ‘Suar’. The band notably contributed the song ‘Sebuah Lagu’ to the official soundtrack of the Disney animated feature film Wreck it Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks The Internet in 2018, the same year they released their fourth studio album ‘Mendengar Suara’.

Pusakata, the solo project of guitarist Mohammad Istiqamah Djamad, released his sophomore album ‘Mesin Waktu 2020’ earlier this year on August 20. The 11-track effort contained several previously released singles including ‘Larung’ and ‘Dunia Batas’, but did not include his 2021 releases ‘Tamasya Kota’ .