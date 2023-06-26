Listen to Peach PRC’s poppy playlist to accompany The Cover

Peach PRC has shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the launch of NME’s The Cover.

The Australian pop artist is on this week’s (June 26) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read Peach PRC’s profile here, written by Ellie Robinson and featuring photography by Danny Draxx.

Accompanying the story is an exclusive playlist curated by Peach PRC herself. ‘Songs I’m Listening To’ is 25 tracks of pop perfection, kicking off with fellow Aussies The Veronicas’ 2006 classic ‘Untouched’ and zipping through nostalgic favourites by the likes of Lady Gaga, Hilary Duff and (in a timely addition) Aqua, but also modern hits by the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen, Muna and Maisie Peters. (Peach’s own bestie Paris Hilton gets not one but two appearances on this playlist). Listen to the full playlist on Spotify and on Apple Music.

The playlist reflects Peach PRC’s love of “silly, fun pop” that she speaks to NME about on The Cover. “I don’t hear much of that kind of music anymore,” she says. “I think we’re entering a new age of pop where it’s very artistic and it’s very dark, and it’s like Billie Eilish and Ethel Cain – and I love them both, they’re both amazing in their own rights – but I really miss that really silly, fun pop that didn’t take itself so seriously. It was just fun to jump around to.”

As her star rises at home and abroad – with a support slot for BLACKPINK at BST Hyde Park on the cards this weekend – Peach PRC tells NME she remains committed to the values of authenticity and accountability. “I always want to be true to myself and to others – I don’t want anyone to be seeing a façade or a fake version of me, whether that’s positive or negative.”

