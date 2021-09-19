Pearl Jam adds former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer to live line-up

Pearl Jam have added Josh Klinghoffer as a touring guitarist to their line-up.

The former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist joined Pearl Jam on stage at Ashbury Park, New Jersey at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival yesterday (September 18).

The guitarist accompanied the band for the entirety of their 20-strong headline set, playing guitar, percussion and singing backing vocals.

A representative for Pearl Jam later confirmed to Consequence of Sound of Klinghoffer’s addition as a touring musician.

You can see footage of the performance here:

During their headline set at the festival, Pearl Jam performed a number of songs from their latest album, ‘Gigaton’ live for the first time.

The group also paid tribute to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlier Watts on ‘Waiting On A Friend’ which interrelated into ‘Wishlist’.

The group also covered Bruce Springsteen’s ‘My City Ruins’. You can see footage from the gig above.

Klinghoffer was let go by the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2019, with former guitarist John Frusciante returning. Klinghoffer said at the time he holds no animosity to the group, calling the decision a “pretty simple”

Pearl Jam recently shared new digital mixes of their debut album ‘Ten’ and their 1996 LP ‘No Code’.

The band, who celebrated the 30th and 25th anniversary of both records last month (August 27), posted mixes created by producer Josh Evans in Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio for ​”state-of-the-art immersive listening experiences”.

You can listen to both records via the band’s YouTube channel here.