Pearl Jam cancel third consecutive show due to Eddie Vedder’s vocal issues

Pearl Jam have cancelled a third consecutive live show due to frontman Eddie Vedder‘s ongoing vocal issues.

On Wednesday (July 20), the band scrapped a scheduled performance in Vienna after Vedder’s throat was damaged by the “heat, dust, and smoke from the fires” at Lollapalooza Paris last Sunday (July 17).

“He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered,” Pearl Jam wrote in a statement at the time. “This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved.”

Advertisement

The group subsequently cancelled their planned concert in Prague, writing: “[Vedder] is continuing the treatments for his vocal cords, but unfortunately, there is still no voice available.”

This afternoon (July 24), Pearl Jam confirmed that their show at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam would no longer be going ahead this evening.

“In spite of continuous medical treatment, Ed is regretfully still without a voice and unable to perform tonight’s show at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam,” Pearl Jam said in their latest update. “This is again the worst possible scenario for the band.”

Thank you enormously for your continued understanding. All of our energies will now be focused on having a show tomorrow. — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) July 24, 2022

We wholeheartedly apologize to all that worked so hard to put on the show and those supporters we looked forward to seeing. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) July 24, 2022

They continued: “We wholeheartedly apologize to all that worked so hard to put on the show and those supporters we looked forward to seeing […] Thank you enormously for your continued understanding.”

Advertisement

The band are due to perform at the Ziggo Dome arena again tomorrow night (July 25). “All our energies will now be focused on having a show tomorrow,” Pearl Jam said, writing that Vedder has been receiving “continuous medical treatment”.

You can see the full statement in the tweets above.

The group’s latest setbacks come just months after they were forced to cancel the remainder of their US tour when bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for COVID.

In other news, a fan was recently kicked out of Pearl Jam’s concert in Zurich for starting a fight with another attendee.

The band played two consecutive nights at BST Hyde Park in London earlier this month.