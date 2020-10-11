Pearl Jam have announced a special streaming event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first ever live performance.

The band, who made their debut at Seattle’s Off Ramp on October 22, 1990, will be marking the occasion by streaming their April 29, 2016 concert at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

The three-hour, 32-song Pearl Jam set opened with a performance of classic album ‘Ten’ in its entirety, with covers of Pink Floyd, Neil Young, The Who, and more featuring towards the end of the show.

This is the first time footage from the epic concert has been available to fans, and it premieres on October 22 via nugs.tv. The stream will be available from October 22 to October 25.

See the band’s announcement on Twitter and the full 2016 setlist below:

On October 22, Pearl Jam will stream the April 29, 2016 Philadelphia show on @NugsNet. The 32-song set includes Ten played front to back, newly mixed in stereo & 5.1 digital surround sound. Stream the never-before-seen full-color HD footage 10/22-10/25: https://t.co/awSKMuF3Zj pic.twitter.com/U3feUQi1iZ — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) October 10, 2020

Last week (October 5), Pearl Jam announced their biggest-ever London shows taking place next summer.

The band will play two nights at American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2021, with the central London live concert series aiming to return to action next year following its cancellation in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pearl Jam will play on Friday July 9 and Saturday July 10, 2021 in what is being billed as a UK exclusive. Pixies will lead the support acts on July 9, while IDLES do the same on July 10.

Pearl Jam April 29, 2016 setlist

‘Once’

‘Even Flow’

‘Alive’

‘Why Go’

‘Black’

‘Jeremy’

‘Oceans’

‘Porch’

‘Garden’

‘Deep’

‘Release’

‘Breakerfall’

‘Corduroy’

‘Who You Are’

‘Let the Records Play’

‘Spin the Black Circle’

‘Do the Evolution’

ENCORE 1

‘Bee Girl’

‘Just Breathe’

‘All Or None’

‘Comfortably Numb’ (Pink Floyd cover)

‘Mind Your Manner’

‘Given to Fly’

‘Daughter’

‘Rearviewmirror’

ENCORE 2

‘Last Kiss’ (Wayne Cochran cover)

‘Better Man’

‘Leash’

‘Throw Your Hatred Down’ (Neil Young cover)

‘Sonic Reducer’ (Dead Boys cover)

‘Baba O’Riley’ (The Who cover)

‘Yellow Ledbetter/Star Spangled Banner’