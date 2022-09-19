Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder joins Neil Finn for Crowded House cover

Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder joined Crowded House‘s Neil Finn on stage at a show this weekend – watch them play ‘World Where You Live’ below.

Finn and his son Liam were performing a set at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday (September 17) and were joined by Vedder and Pearl Jam touring guitarist (and former Red Hot Chili Peppers member) Josh Klinghoffer for two final songs.

The two-song set opened with Crowded House’s ‘World Where You Live’, before they covered Split Enz’s ‘I’m With You’,

Advertisement

Before the second track, Finn told Vedder that it was the first song they ever sang together, at a show in New Zealand.

Vedder then responded: “No, I sang this song with you when I was 13 years old. You were on the vinyl and I was playing it loud on my stereo. It was way before we played it live.”

Watch the performance below.

The performance came after Pearl Jam wrapped up their huge US headline tour this month. During the tour, Pearl Jam delivered a rendition of Wet Leg‘s ‘Chaise Longue’ as part of their star-filled show at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The band’s show – which marked the first time they’d played that venue in six years – came as part of their current North American tour in support of their 11th studio album, 2020’s ‘Gigaton’.

Advertisement

Pearl Jam incorporated ‘Chaise Longue’ – the debut single from English duo Wet Leg – into their performance of their own 1993 single ‘Daughter’.

The evening also saw Pearl Jam cover Prince‘s ‘Purple Rain’, with singer Eddie Vedder wearing a sparkly jacket he claimed had been left in a dressing room by Harry Styles, who performed at the same venue on September 8.

Later in the show, Pearl Jam were joined Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith to perform ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’. At the end of the song, Smith hugged Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, who was wearing a Taylor Hawkins t-shirt.

Earlier this month at their Toronto show, Pearl Jam covered The Beatles‘ ‘Her Majesty’ to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II.

They had returned to the stage on July 25 after scrapping three shows owing to Vedder suffering vocal issues.