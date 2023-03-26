Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron denies reports he plans to join Foo Fighters on drums

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron has denied reports that he is planning to replace Taylor Hawkins on drums with the Foo Fighters.

It comes after The Sun reported earlier this month that the sticksman and former Angels & Airwaves drummer Atom Willard were being lined up for the band’s summer dates in the US and Canada.

A source is said to have told the tabloid: “The Foos have been working with a number of musicians close to Taylor and the band over the past few months. Matt and Atom are front runners to drum at the gigs, the first of which is in May.

“Primarily it will be Matt but Atom will be on rotation with him. They have both been rehearsing at Studio 606, the Foos’ studio.”

But Cameron last night (March 25) denied that he was joining the band on his Instagram Story page.

“FYI the internet rumours are false, I haven’t joined the Foos,” he wrote.

Willard is yet to comment on the speculation and the Foo Fighters haven’t made any official statement.

Cameron previously played with the band during their Taylor Hawkins tribute gig in LA last year alongside Pat Smear, Kim Thayil and The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen.

Foo Fighters are due to make their live return this year with a run of US headline shows and summer festival appearances including Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, and Bonnaroo.

The band confirmed on New Year’s Eve 2022 that they would be continuing to tour without Hawkins.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” a statement on social media read.

Meanwhile, a group of 100 drummers performed Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’ in tribute to Hawkins earlier this week ahead of the anniversary of the late drummer’s death yesterday (March 25). Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia aged 50.