Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and Fender’s Custom Shop have released a limited edition replica of his signature vintage 1960 Stratocaster.

Originally announced earlier this year, when it was revealed that McCready’s iconic ‘59 Strat was actually a ‘60 model, the news coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album, ‘Ten’.

The replica is described as a faithful recreation that “accounts for every spec, detail and iconic scratch,” and boasts a heavy relic lacquer finish, flat-sawn flame maple neck with period-accurate ‘60 oval-C profile, and a flat-lam rosewood fretboard.

Speaking to Guitar World, McCready described the model as “probably the best-playing guitar I have.”

In our first-ever collab w/ @MikeMcCreadyPJ, Vincent Van Trigt set out to recreate his beloved ‘59 Strat down to every last scratch. W/ a Relic lacquer finish & custom Josefina hand-wound pickups, it's a faithful tribute to McCready's road-tested favorite: https://t.co/V1TwiGm2Pt pic.twitter.com/am2Zh9s3bZ — Fender (@Fender) April 8, 2021

“The greatest thing I can say about the guitar is that after Fender sent me the prototype, I picked it up thinking it was my original,” he said in the interview. “I sat there playing for a little bit, and then finally I was like, ‘Wait a minute…’

“Once I could afford a quality guitar, I immediately went for a vintage Stratocaster. It was my dream guitar because of my love for Stevie Ray Vaughan, and as my musical aspirations were coming true I had to have it. It was the first significant guitar that I bought, never thinking I could ever own one before Pearl Jam happened.”

Vincent Van Trigt, the Master Builder behind the new model, added: “It was an honour to deconstruct and recreate Mike’s vintage 1960 Stratocaster. He plays an esteemed model, and the unique story behind its history gives even more character to the road-worn guitar we aimed to recreate.”

McCready is the latest rock musician to collaborate on a guitar release with Fender, after Chrissie Hynde launched her own range with the legendary brand in February this year.

