Pelupo Festival in Pattaya unveils full 2024 line-up led by headliners Jack Johnson and Parcels

Pelupo Festival in Pattaya, Thailand has shared its full 2024 line-up, led by headliners Jack Johnson and Parcels – see the complete bill below.

Aussie electronic pop band Parcels will headline day 1 of the festival (March 1), which has been dubbed ‘maj7’ after the ubiquitous major seventh chord in music. US singer-songwriter Johnson will headline day 2 (March 1) with a full 90-minute live show. Both acts will be making their live debuts in Thailand.

Other notable international artists performing at The Field at Siam Country Club include post-rockers Explosions In The Sky, indie pop band The Walters, musician and YouTuber Marc Rebillet, and producer/DJ duo Cosmo’s Midnight.

The latest additions to the line-up, which was shared in full today (January 29), are Japanese band Cody・Lee(李), Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter Grentperez, Korea’s John OFA Rhee, Sydney soul/funk band Winston Surfshirt, and Thai new wave duo Sherry.

Tickets are now on sale for Pelupo via Ticketmelon. Single-day general admission tickets are currently priced at THB4,300 while two-day general admission tickets start at THB5,800. VIP tickets are also available. Children under the age of 12 enter for free.

The full line-up of Pelupo Festival 2024 is:

FRIDAY (MARCH 1):

Parcels

Dirty Loops

Cosmo’s Midnight

Yung Bae

John OFA Rhee

Winston Surfshirt

H 3 F

H1F4

SATURDAY (MARCH 2):

Jack Johnson

Explosions In The Sky

The Walters

Grentperez

Cody・Lee(李)

Marc Rebillet

Landokmai

Sherry

Pelupo Festival made its debut last year in Pattaya with headliners Phoenix and Kings of Convenience. It’s one of the first Thai music festivals in 2024 to announce a line-up, with Summer Sonic Bangkok and Maho Rasop, among others, to follow later this year.

Other Asian music festivals that have unveiled 2024 line-ups recently include LaLaLa Festival in Jakarta, Joyland Bali and Manila’s Wanderland. Stay tuned to NME for more Asia music festival news.