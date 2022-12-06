Thailand’s Pelupo International Music Festival announces March date

Thailand’s Pelupo International Music Festival has announced that its inaugural edition will be taking place in March 2023.

Today (December 6), the festival’s organisers made the announcement via a poster uploaded onto social media. Pelupo International Music Festival will be taking place on March 11, 2023 at The Fields at Siam Country Club, Chonburi.

According to the post’s caption, the festival will showcase performances by “world class artists and productions” across two stages on the property. A lineup for the festival has yet to be announced, though presale tickets will be available on December 8 via Ticketmelon’s official website.

Pelupo International Music Festival is the latest announcement of an Asian music festival taking place in 2023, following recent announcements of returning festivals including Manila’s Wanderland Festival, Cebu’s PLUS63 Festival, Bali’s Joyland Festival, Jakarta’s Woke Up Fest and Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival. In July, acclaimed American hip-hop festival Rolling Loud announced its first Thai edition, slated to take place between April 13 to 15 in Pattaya.

In November, Thailand saw two international music festivals take place on local soil, namely Maho Rasop Festival and VERY Festival. The former featured a diverse lineup of regional and global acts including MILLI, Dogwhine, Alec Orachi, Haru Nemuri, Cornelius, DIIV and Yussef Dayes.

In a five-star review, NME’s JX Soo highlighted the festival’s diverse and exceptional lineup, stating: “Believers who made the trek down to Rangsit Park over November 19-20 were richly rewarded with unconventional programming and outstanding performances by the unexpected and the underdogs.”

VERY Festival featured the likes of indie pop heartthrobs Lauv and Phum Viphurit, Korean rapper PH-1 and Scottish post-punk revival veterans Franz Ferdinand. On Viphurit’s performance, NME highlighted that the singer “exuded rock-star charisma from the opening seconds until his last note, even taking time to snap photos with a seemingly never-ending queue of fans”.