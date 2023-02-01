Penang gig venue Ruas Store issues plea for donations following police raid

Penang gig venue Ruas Store has issued a plea for donations from the community following a police raid that seized the venue’s equipment.

The event and gig space – which doubles as a record store and cafe – was raided by police on January 28 while hosting an EP release party for local hardcore act Sasau, resulting in the venue’s musical equipment and instruments being seized. In a series of updates chronicling the raid, the venue’s owners revealed that alongside the seizure of their equipment, they have now been summoned to appear court on February 28 to receive a fine for not possessing an entertainment license.

Three people were also arrested for photographing the raid MalaysiaKini reported, but were later released once police photos were taken.

Thanks for the wishes and support! 😘

🙏🙏🙏

Now we just wait for court calling/io for case decision. Our equipment still with police (head & cab for guitar and bass, speaker and subwoofer, guitar & basses, mixer, drumset & etc). To attend court on 28th Feb 2022 and to be fined. — Ruas Store (@RuasStore) January 29, 2023

Advertisement

On January 31, an open letter from Penang’s gig community began circulating on social media, calling upon music lovers to donate to the store in order to replace seized equipment, repair any damage to the venue, compensate bands and deal with any legal fees that may arise. The letter, which was signed ‘Headbanger’, explained: “The consequences of this raid have been devastating for the people involved and the entire music community on the island. Not only did the police seize all of the musical instruments and equipment, but the venue also suffered significant financial losses.”

“This has put a damper on the vibrant and thriving music scene we all love and cherish,” the letter continues, adding, “I am confident that with your support, we can help Ruas Store bounce back from this adversity and continue to provide a platform for local and upcoming artists to shine.”

Ruas Store has since endorsed the fundraiser in a tweet thanking the community, promising, “We will use all energy and fund to pay fined [sic] and etc. Also will use to applying license and all related to make this space run smoothly.”

Those interested in assisting the venue can send their donations directly via the store’s Maybank account at 557148333397, Paypal at fvkof.distro@gmail.com, or Wise account at ruasxstore@gmail.com. Ruas Store has not disclosed the amount of donations received so far.

Advertisement

Netizens outraged by the raid also attracted the attention of Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil after one user tweeted that the issue should be under his jurisdiction. Fadzil denied the assumption, saying that the federal government’s PUSPAL body was only in charge of permits for international performers or films.

Not true, PUSPAL under KKD provides permits for filmmaking or performance that involves international artistes or crew members. Fully local gigs are under PBT jurisdiction. — Fahmi Fadzil 🇲🇾 (@fahmi_fadzil) January 29, 2023

Kuala Lumpur gig venue Angkasa Event Space faced a similar raid last year while the venue was preparing to host a hip-hop show featuring Nakalness from FORCEPARKBOIS and Chronicalz on July 24, with DBKL seizing a DJ deck. At the time, venue owner Elmi Elmo explained that the cost of renewing an entertainment license allowing live performances was prohibitive to Malaysia’s independent music scene, revealing, “The DBKL wants every gig venue to get an entertainment license. The entertainment license requires a MYR30,000 deposit”.

“And you only get your deposit back after four months. I’ve done this before, it’s not like I haven’t. That MYR30,000 price tag is not for people in our scene. That’s a lot of money.”

Musicians from across Malaysia’s music scene have also weighed in on the raid. See the reactions below.

Add to the fact the Local Government Ministry pun not prioritizing reviving local council elections. Terima kasih,

Orang Kecil — Azmyl Yunor (@azmyl) February 1, 2023

often these venues are being run by a bunch of friends yang tak tau tang mana lagi nak organize show2 depa tanpa perlu risau nak caj harga tiket yg bukan2. depa ni bukan ada sponsor besar / investor untuk bekap depa dari segi financial — melainkan ihsan komuniti masing2 — also sprach fvmi 🏴 THE FENGTAU MENACE (@laylamajusi) January 31, 2023

Solidarity with @RuasStore Terus kuat dan semangat diatas segala kesulitan! pic.twitter.com/tI8XQylnys — Yarobin Yashar (@YarobinY) January 30, 2023