Penang’s Northern Music Festival adds Aman Ra to line-up, announces pre-party featuring The Filters

Malaysia’s Northern Music Festival in Penang has added rapper Aman Ra to its packed line-up and announced an official pre-party featuring The Filters.
On June 19, festival organisers announced Aman Ra and emocore band Sleepside would be joining the likes of Massacre Conspiracy, No Good and One Buck Short on the bill.
Northern Music Festival has also announced an official pre-party at Soundmaker Studios July 1. It feature a performance by BandLab NME Awards 2022 Best New Artist From Asia nominees The Filters, who will be joined by Thai metal band Death of Heather, Malaysian producer Mulan Theory, Sick, Kay Jyn, Math Class and Man Ball.
Entrance to the pre-party is free for the first 80 Northern Music Festival ticketholders to arrive at the venue. Otherwise, tickets for the pre-party can be bought now at MYR30 each.
The festival itself will be held July 2 at Autocity Jeru in Penang and will also feature Jemson, Patriots, Maruxa Lynd and The Reckless Escapades and more. With the addition of Aman Ra, Sleepside and the pre-party performers, a total of 27 acts have been announced for the festival so far.
Tickets are currently on sale at MYR140 per ticket, while packages for larger groups are available beginning at MYR250 for a duo. Those looking to purchase tickets at the door will be charged MYR160.
Northern Music Festival, brainchild of former Hello! Is This The Band guitarist Fahmy Farro, has been held sporadically over the past decade. The first edition was held in 2012 and featured post-hardcore veterans Love Me Butch alongside Thailand’s TUAN and Submarine, pop-punk band Dichi Michi and hardcore act The Padangs.
Held in 2016, the second edition of the festival was a bigger, two-day affair with the likes of OAG, Seven Collar T-Shirt, Couple and Oh Chentaku.
The Northern Music Festival 2022 line-up is:
Pre-party:
The Filters
Death of Heather
Mulan Theory
Sick
Kay Jyn
Math Class
Man Ball
Main festival:
One Buck Short
No Good
Massacre Conspiracy
Jemson
Patriots
Maruxa Lynd & The Reckless Escapades
Airinna Namara
Rudeen
Death of Heather
Madman
Pasca Sini
Sleepside
Empty Page
Echoless
Advent
Heavside
Night Skies & Visions
Des Panik!