Pendulum to return with first new music in 10 years this week

Pendulum have announced they are returning with their first new music in a decade later this week.

The Australian drum and bass outfit – comprised of Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen and Paul Harding – broke up back in 2012, having released their third album ‘Immersion’ two years prior.

Taking to social media last night (September 14), Pendulum revealed that their ‘Nothing For Free’ / ‘Driver’ double A-side will be arriving this Friday (September 17). Check out the post, featuring the project’s official artwork, below.

‘Nothing For Free’ is set to contain “classic vocals” from frontman Swire, while ‘Driver’ has been described as a “mighty” song.

“We’ve been working on some new tracks for a while now and it’s great to finally get them out,” said Swire. “We’d been playing exclusive previews of some of the new music at shows in Australia and New Zealand before lockdown, and we’ve been making tweaks along the way to make sure they’re right.”

The trio also plan on hitting the festival circuit next year with their Trinity live show.

“Trinity just seemed like the perfect touring model for us right now, it gives us the freedom to test out our new music on the road like we did in the early days, whilst still being able to headline the biggest events and bring a huge, bespoke new show to our audiences.”

Pendulum made their live return as a full band in Miami in 2016, before playing their first London show in six years in August 2017. At the time, Swire told NME that the group’s comeback would have never happened if it was left up to him.

“But there was always a voice at the back of my mind that kept saying ‘you have to do it again at some point – it’ll be fun, stop being such a stubborn c**t’,” he said, “and that’s probably why I said yes.”