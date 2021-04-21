Penomeco signs record deal with Psy-owned label P Nation

South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter Penomeco has officially signed with the Psy-owned label P Nation.

The label welcomed the singer-songwriter with an announcement on its social media pages on April 20. Penomeco is the latest artist to join the growing P Nation roster, following R&B vocalist Heize and Korean-Chinese rapper D.Ark in 2020. The label is also home to HyunA, former PENTAGON member DAWN, Korean-American musician Jessi and singer Crush.

Advertisement

Alongside his new record deal, Penomeco has also released a new album called ‘Dry Flower’. The 10-track features songs that were written and composed by Penomeco himself, and also includes collaborations with Zico, Kid Milli and more.

Penomeco made his debut in October 2014 with the single ‘Right There’, and released his first EP ‘Garden’ four years later. In 2018, the singer also joined Mnet TV music competition Breakers, where he emerged as champion. Apart from his solo endeavors, Penomeco is also a member of hip-hop group Fanxy Child, alongside Zico, Crush, Dean, Millic and Staytuned.

In other K-pop news, Day6 are set to halt promotional activities for their latest release ‘The Book of Us: Negentropy’ following member Sungjin’s military enlistment in March. Despite the temporary halt, their agency JYP Entertainment has promised to “continue to actively support Day6 as a group”.