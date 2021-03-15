PENTAGON unveil charming video for new song, ‘DO or NOT’

PENTAGON have finally made their comeback with the bubbly new track, ‘DO or NOT’.

Earlier today (March 15), PENTAGON unveiled the music video for ‘DO or NOT,’ the title track from their new mini-album ‘LOVE or TAKE’. The song was written and composed by members Hui and Wooseok, with help from South Korean producer NATHAN for the composition and arrangement of the song.

Watch the video for ‘DO or NOT’ below.

‘LOVE or TAKE’ features 7 new tracks, including ‘Boy in Time,’ a special solo song by the group’s leader, Hui. He took part in the filming of the music video and album production prior to his military enlistment on February 18 earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Cube Entertainment unveiled concept images for the album, which featured the members dressed up in bright and colourful outfits. Each concept image also had a corresponding ‘Manhwa’ version, which showed the members drawn in the style of comic book characters.

The comeback follows PENTAGON’s 10th mini-album, ‘We:th’, which was released in October 2020. The last project featured the title track ‘Daisy’ and member Jinho’s self-composed ‘I’m Here’. He is also currently serving his mandatory military service.

PENTAGON debuted under Cube Entertainment as a ten member group with their self-titled EP in 2016. The group’s current line-up consists of Korean members Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Kino and Wooseok, Chinese member Yan An and Japanese member Yuto, following the departure of E’Dawn in 2018.