PENTAGON’s Wooseok to collaborate with Maymay Entrata on new song

Wooseok of K-pop boyband PENTAGON is set to collaborate with Filipino actress and singer Maymay Entrata on a new song.

Entrata’s label StarPop announced the upcoming collaboration on Wednesday (April 19) on Twitter. In an accompanying video, Entrata greets Wooseok on a video call, before the clip transitions into a preview of the upcoming song. Titled ‘Autodeadma’, the track is set to be released next Friday (April 28).

Entrata later thanked Wooseok on her personal Twitter account, in response to the official announcement. “Thank you wooseok of

[PENTAGON] for being part of our upcoming single, such a huge honour and thank you so much po,” she wrote.

‘Autodeadma’ will be Entrata’s first release of the year, following her 2022 single ‘Puede Ba’. In 2021, she released her third album ‘MPOWERED’, featuring the single ‘Amakabogera’.

Meanwhile, PENTAGON’s last release was their 2022 Japanese mini-album ‘Feelin’ Like’, which featured a single of the same name. In the same year, they also dropped their 12th Korean mini-album ‘In:vite U’.

