Pentatonix announce 2023 tour dates in Singapore and Japan

American acapella group Pentatonix have announced stops in Singapore and Japan as part of their world tour next year.

Today (November 8), the YouTube sensations made the announcement over social media, in a post which detailed the five Asian stops scheduled for March. Kicking off with a concert in Singapore’s The Star Theatre on March 6, the group will then travel to Osaka for a concert at Grand Cube on March 8, before playing two shows in Tokyo’s Garden Theater on March 9 and 11, and concluding with a concert at Nagoya’s Century Hall.

Tickets will be made available on the group’s official website, though additional information has yet to be released. An exclusive presale will also be made to subscribers of the group’s Patreon page, though details are publicly inaccessible.

The group are currently set to embark on a North American Christmas tour, which will commence in Oakland on November 17, and will conclude on December 22 in Uncasville. The Asian leg of their world tour will be followed by a string of concerts in Europe, which begins on May 1 in Manchester’s O2 Apollo, and will see the group making stops in London, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and more, before concluding in Reykjavik’s Laugardalsholl Sport Center on June 3. More information can be found on their official website.

Pentatonix’ last Asian outing took place in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, when they made stops in multiple Japanese cities, Manila and Singapore between January and February.

The group – whose current lineup consists of Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Mitch Grassi, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee – formed while auditioning for the third season of American acapella talent show The Sing-Off in 2011, which they eventually won. They have since continued to maintain an active presence on YouTube, performing covers of popular songs which have racked hundreds of millions of views, including Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ and a medley of Daft Punk songs.

The group have produced 11 studio albums, including their latest Holiday-themed release, ‘Holidays Around The World’, which was released on October 28 and features guest appearances from Meghan Trainor, Lea Salonga and others.

Pentatonix’s 2023 Asia tour dates are:

MARCH:

6 – The Star Theater – Singapore

8 – Grand Cube – Osaka, Japan

9 – Tokyo Garden Theater – Tokyo, Japan

11 – Tokyo Garden Theater – Tokyo, Japan

14 – Century Hall – Nagoya, Japan