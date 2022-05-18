Perfume announce new album, ‘Plasma’, out in July

Japanese pop trio Perfume have announced ‘Plasma’, their first new album in four years.

The band took to Instagram last week (May 13) to announce the album, confirming that it is set to arrive on July 27. The album will consist of 12 tracks, including the previously released songs ‘Saisei’, ‘Time Warp’, ‘Polygon Wave’, ‘Flow’, and ‘Sayonara Plastic World’.

‘Plasma’ is set to be the band’s seventh full-length studio album. They most recently released ‘Future Pop’ in August 2018.

Per Billboard Japan, the electro-pop album is set to draw on “city-inspired synth sounds” as well as funk and bass music.

The album is currently available for pre-order via Universal Music Japan. The record will also be available in a limited edition. The regular edition comes with a CD of the album, while the limited edition comes with a CD, a photobook and 2 Blu-ray or DVD disks worth of previously unseen content.

A limited quantity of Bluetooth earphones with a special ‘Plasma’-themed case will also be made available.

Perfume have also announced a tour of Japan that will span 10 cities between August and November. Ticketing information has yet to be announced.

The dates for Perfume’s Japan 2022 tour are:

August 20 – Ariake Arena – Tokyo

August 21 – Ariake Arena – Tokyo

August 31 – Japan Gaishi Hall – Aichi

September 01 – Japan Gaishi Hall – Aichi

September 6 – Osaka Castle Hall – Osaka

September 7 – Osaka Castle Hall – Osaka

September 17 – Green Arena – Hiroshima

September 18 – Green Arena – Hiroshima

September 24 – Marine Messe Fukuoka – Fukuoka

September 25 – Marine Messe Fukuoka – Fukuoka

October 1 – Big Hat – Nagano

October 2 – Big Hat – Nagano

October 7 – Sekisui Heim Super Arena – Miyagi

October 8 – Sekisui Heim Super Arena – Miyagi

October 29 – Saitama Super Arena – Saitama

October 30 – Saitama Super Arena – Saitama

November 5 – Kitaeru – Hokkaido

November 6 – Kitaeru – Hokkaido