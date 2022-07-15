Listen to Perfume’s funky new single, ‘Spinning World’

Japanese electropop icons Perfume have dropped ‘Spinning World’, the lead single from their upcoming album, ‘Plasma’.

The track features the group experimenting with a funkier style, with thumping beatwork and groovy synth bass lines blended in with the trio’s synthetic vocals.

Listen to the track here:

‘Spinning World’ follows the group’s previous single ‘Sayonara Plastic World’, which was unveiled earlier in April. Both tracks will be included on their upcoming seventh record, ‘Plasma’, which will mark their first album in four years since 2018’s ‘Future Pop’.

‘Plasma’ will arrive on July 27. According to Japanese publication Natalie, the album will draw upon elements of funk and bass music, blended together with the group’s “futuristic sensibilities”.

The album will include tracks including ‘Flow’ and ‘Mawarukagami’ – which were released as an EP last March – as well as the French-house-inspired ‘Polygon Wave’, which received its own EP earlier last September. ‘Plasma’ will also feature the 2019 single ‘Saisei’ and a modified version of 2020 track ‘Time Warp’.

Earlier in June, Perfume also shared a teaser trailer of the album’s 12-track tracklist. Listen to the trailer here.

The group – who are A-chan, Kashiyuka and Nocchi – will also embark on an 18-date Japanese tour to celebrate the record, their first arena tour in four years. The tour begins on August 20 at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena and ends November 6 at Kitaeru, Hokkaido. The group will also be delivering a special performance on Tiktok on July 30.

The tracklist for ‘Plasma’ is:

1. Plasma

2. Time Warp (v1.1)

3. Polygon Wave (Original Mix)

4. Saisei

5. Spinning World

6. Mawarukagami

7. Flow

8. ∞ loop

9. Drive’n The Rain

10. Hatenabito

11. Android &

12. Sayonara Plastic World