Perfume Genius announces livestream show from Los Angeles’ Palace Theatre

Perfume Genius has announced he’ll be performing a livestream show at the Los Angeles Palace Theatre later this month.

The concert is set to take place on September 19, when Perfume Genius, real name Mike Hadreas, will be joined by a six-piece band and a string quartet. They’ll be performing music from Hadreas’ latest album ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’, which he released earlier this year.

Tickets for the stream are $15 in advance or $20 on the day, with fans having the option to purchase a second $5 ticket for an intimate, acoustic solo performance once the main stream is over.

The performance is in support of Immigration Equality, an American LGBTQ immigrant rights organisation. Back in June, Hadreas also took part in a digital concert held by the organisation called ‘Amplify: A Benefit for Immigration Equality and The Caribbean Equality Project’.

Hadreas has performed a few socially distanced shows, having played ‘On The Floor’ and ‘Jason’ to an empty crowd on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year. He also appeared on a remote episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month, performing an at-home rendition of ‘Whole Life’.

Hadreas’ fifth album, ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately‘, was released in May, with NME awarding the record four stars in a review.

“Mike Hadreas takes inspiration from classic pop, drawing on Cyndi Lauper and Elvis, but deconstructs the sounds in his own understated way,” NME said.

In July, he shared the first of three fan-made music videos for cuts off the album, for the track ‘Without You’.

Perfume Genius’ livestream kicks off at 8pm BST on September 19. Tickets available here.