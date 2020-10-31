Perfume Genius performs ‘Nothing At All’ and ‘Jason’ for ‘Kimmel Live!’

Perfume Genius has shared a unique performance direct from the Californian desert in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Mike Hadreas, best known by his stage name Perfume Genius, visited Joshua Tree, California with his band to perform ‘Nothing at All’ and ‘Jason’. Both tracks feature on the musician’s latest album, ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’.

The performance sees Hadreas and his band covered in dust and grime to match the desert surroundings, with a solitary stage amidst boulders and greenery. Watch the videos below.

It’s the latest in a string of talk show appearances for Hadreas, who recently performed ‘On The Floor’ in an empty venue for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and presented a stripped-back, at-home version of ‘Whole Life’ for a remote episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’ earned a four-star review from NME upon its release in May this year. It was described as Hadreas proving “his own hypothesis: you don’t necessarily have to blow things up to move forward.”

In addition to his talk show performances, Hadreas visited Los Angeles’ KCRW radio station last month to share a cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Bird On The Wire’.

Most recently, the musician performed tracks from his new record at the Los Angeles Palace Theatre in a livestream event on September 19.