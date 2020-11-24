Perfume Genius releases Pig Man-starring music video for ‘Some Dream’

Perfume Genius has released a surreal music video for his track ‘Some Dream’, focused on a human-pig hybrid creature.

The video, directed by Charles Grant and Hunter Ray Barker, stars a creature credited only as ‘Pig Man’ performing manual labour, using a laptop, hanging out with friends and interacting with his pig brethren. Pig Man is played by actor Marc Leblanc.

‘Some Dream’ is taken from Perfume Genius’ album ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’, which arrived in May.

Advertisement

Watch the clip for ‘Some Dream’ below:

In a statement – as reported by Pitchfork – singer Mike Hadreas said the track represents “the sort of dream world I keep myself in, in order to write”.

“Sometimes I wonder if there will be real-world costs for staying there too long,” he said.

“I don’t want to pick my head up after a bunch of years go by and see a bunch of songs but nobody to love.”

‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’ was given a four-star review from NME, writing, “Mike Hadreas takes inspiration from classic pop, drawing on Cyndi Lauper and Elvis, but deconstructs the sounds in his own understated way”.

Advertisement

“[Hadreas] may have dialled the swagger back a little for album five, but his music still simmers with intensity, rather than bursting into flames.”