Perfume Genius shares cover of Radiohead’s ‘4 Minute Warning’

Perfume Genius has shared a cover of Radiohead’s 2007 track ‘4 Minute Warning’ – listen below.

The cover, which was recorded at New York’s Electric Lady Studios, is part of Spotify’s ‘Live at Electric Lady’ series.

Perfume Genius – real name Michael Hadreas – takes on the ‘In Rainbows’ track, with the EP also including versions of ‘Whole Life’ and ‘On The Floor’ from 2020’s ‘Set My Heart on Fire Immediately’, and ‘Photograph’ from his new album ‘Ugly Season’.

“Touring over the last year has been really inspiring after so long away,” Hadreas said in a press statement. “I am happy to have a document of the new vibrancy and rousing spirit my band brings to the live versions of our most recent albums.

“‘4 Minute Warning’ became a favourite of mine during lockdown, something I would sit and sing over and over on the piano in my room. I’m happy to be out of that room now and sharing again.”

Reviewing ‘Ugly Season’, NME wrote: ‘Ugly Season’…now expanded in the studio with long-term partner Alan Wyffels and producer Blake Mills, is not so much a companion piece to ‘Set My Heart…’ as it is an exercise in stripping back the layers of pop.

“Boldly experimental, it comes alongside a short film by the similarly ambitious Jacolby Satterwhite, whose practise combines live video, 3-D animation drawing and print-making…Ugly Season’ might be indulgent, but Hadreas is still able to weave in the tender and immediate songwriting that made ‘Set My Heart On Fire’ so engaging.”

The 28 minute short film, entitled Pygmalion’s Ugly Season, features music from the album, as well as an appearance from Hadreas.

In September, Perfume Genius returned to the UK for a performance at End Of The Road Festival 2022. Reviewing the festival, NME said of his set: “Dressed in a sharp dark blue suit, he skips and shimmies from great walls of shoegazing noise (‘Describe’) to magical funky pop (‘On The Floor’) to an extended sequence of material from his boldly experimental new record ‘Ugly Season’, during which he dances amid a ghostly blanket of tulle.”