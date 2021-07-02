Perfume return with groovy single ‘Polygon Wave’

Japanese electropop trio Perfume are back with a groovy new single, ‘Polygon Wave’.

With funky guitars and thumping 4/4 beats, the single marks Perfume’s return to their original techno-pop style. Continuing the streak started by their 2020 single, ‘Saisei’, ‘Polygon Wave’ further departs from the future bass sound featured on their recent albums, 2018’s ‘Future Pop’ and 2016’s ‘Cosmic Explorer’.

Listen to ‘Polygon Wave’ here:

To celebrate the track’s release, Perfume – who are A-chan, Kashiyuka and Nocchi – will perform two concerts at Yokohama’s Pia Arena MM, scheduled for August 14 and 15. The group plans to livestream the August 15 date, although specific details have not yet been released.

The track will also serve as the theme song for the Japanese edition of televised singing competition, The Masked Singer, which will be released as an Amazon Original show in September. Perfume will feature as panelists on the show.

Perfume will perform at next year’s Primavera Sound, the Barcelona festival announced in May. They will perform on June 9 alongside Rina Sawayama, Otoboke Beaver and producer Wata Igarashi, as well as Dreamcatcher, the first K-pop act to ever play the Spanish festival.

Perfume’s last full-length album was their sixth record, ‘Future Pop’, which they put out in 2018. ‘Polygon Wave’ is the group’s first single since last September’s ‘Time Warp’, which also featured their earlier digital single, ‘Saisei’, as a B-side.

Earlier this year in April, Netflix also released the concert film Perfume Imaginary Museum “Time Warp”, a high-tech audiovisual presentation that capped off Perfume’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Perfume Imaginary Museum “Time Warp” follows their previous concert film for Netflix, Reframe THEATER EXPERIENCE with you, which was a recording of a special 2019 concert that also served as a career retrospective. A documentary on the group, My Music Story: Perfume also debuted on Disney+ in March.

Yasutaka Nakata, Perfume’s prolific producer, has also been busy with his other projects. Earlier in June, he dropped the single ‘Hikari no Disco’ with Capsule, his long-running electronic duo with Toshiko Koshijima.‎