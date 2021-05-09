Perry Farrell announces new single ‘MEND’ with Kind Heaven Orchestra

Perry Farrell has announced details of a new song with his Kind Heaven Orchestra project.

The Jane’s Addiction frontman launched the new project with his wife and collaborator Etty Lau Farrell for their 2019 album ‘Kind Heaven’.

New single ‘MEND’ is set to be released on May 21, and was co-written by Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who plays on the track alongside The Cars‘ Elliot Easton and David Bryan of Bon Jovi.

On the song, which discusses the pain of watching a friend go through hard times, Farrell sings: “I want to be with her again in lovers clouds, my head surrounded/ That’s the only way , I must see her again so my broken heart can mend.”

He added: “I’ve tried to reach through his ribcage and examine the heart of a good friend. Tried to empathise with what he was going through. I tried to mend my friend.”

Elsewhere, Farrell teased that Jane’s Addiction would also be returning with new music in 2021.

After the band reunited in August 2021 for their first public live performance in three years, Farrell was asked in a new interview with Classic Rock if a new album from the band could now emerge next year.

“I wouldn’t think albums, I’d think songs,” came the reply from Farrell. “We’ve got so much Jane’s material in the can. We’ll be releasing a couple of tracks, maybe writing some new ones.”

Farrell also runs the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, and recently hinted at a return for the festival this year.

Back in March, Farrell posted videos across his social media of himself holding a COVID-19 vaccination receipt, having just received the jab.

“I hold in my hands my license to party!” he proclaimed. “I will see you at Lollapalooza… soon.”